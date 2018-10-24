Special event to support and remember loved ones

Jessica Gray and Christine Gibson, of Tregeagle, pictured in 2014 as they prepared for their Light the Night event.

Jessica Gray and Christine Gibson, of Tregeagle, pictured in 2014 as they prepared for their Light the Night event. Marc Stapelberg

CHRISTINE Gibson and her daughter, Jessica, have been through a lot in the past five years.

In October 2013, when Jessica was just five years old, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It was the start of a long journey for the little girl, who had chemotherapy for more than two years at the Royal Children's Hospital in Brisbane and then at the Cancer Care Unit at Lismore Base Hospital.

She finished her chemotherapy in January 2016 and now she's in remission.

"We take each step as it comes. We've made it five years and that is a milestone," Ms Gibson said.

Despite their personal battles, the mother and daughter team have organised a special fundraising event, Light the Night, for the past three years and they're holding another one at Tregeagle this Friday night.

"This local community event is the only one held between the Tweed and Coffs Harbour," Ms Gibson said.

"I started this event in 2014 to thank the Leukaemia Foundation for the support that they gave me and my daughter Jessica.

"We were assisted with accommodation and emotional support... Jessica has been on a long journey through blood cancer."

This year's Tregeagle Light the Night, is scheduled for Friday, October 26, and Ms Gibson said the purpose of the event was to provide an opportunity for the local people to come together to "show support for loved ones on a journey through blood cancer, or sadly to remember loved ones who have been lost".

"Secondly, the other main purpose of the Light the Night event is to raise money to support the great work of the Leukaemia Foundation," she said.

"The symbols of Light the Night are the lanterns in white, blue and gold, and the lantern walk at twilight is an inspiring and beautiful culmination to the evening, giving hope to all for a brighter future free of blood cancer."

The lantern walk will take place in the grounds of Tregeagle Public School. Lanterns cost $10, and other merchandise is also available for purchase to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The event will start at 5.30pm with woodfired pizzas at the hall available to order from 4.30pm until 7.30pm. Soft drink, tea and coffee will be available to buy and BYO alcohol is permitted.

Entertainment will be providied by local musician Greg Groovy Nolan, a rock 'n' roll dance demonstration and Michael Jackson performance by a talented young man.

There will also be lots of children's activities, a raffle and stalls.