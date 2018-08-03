Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Casino Bulls are having a ladies day to celebrate the women who help make the sport great.
The Casino Bulls are having a ladies day to celebrate the women who help make the sport great.
News

Special day for the women who make Casino rugby great

3rd Aug 2018 8:00 AM

THERE'S a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes of a successful sporting club.

Canteen duty, washing uniforms, organising rosters, driving players to and from the matches and so much more.

That's why the Casino Bulls rugby club is having a special day which "gives back our thanks and gratitude to the women that make our sport of rugby even greater”.

This Saturday the club is having a Ladies Day.

"It is for the mums, wives, partners and grandparents that support our players throughout the season,” the club said.

"This day will also see us fundraising for Beyond Blue, Buy A Bale Foundation and the Cancer Council, with the proceeds of the day going to these organisations.

"We encourage everyone to come along.

"So grab your mum, your nan and all your girlfriends to enjoy us for this fun day and watch some good local rugby as well.”

The day starts at 1.30pm and costs $20, which includes drinks and nibbles.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ARRESTS AT SEA: What happened during dramatic cocaine bust

    premium_icon ARRESTS AT SEA: What happened during dramatic cocaine bust

    Crime THERE could be more arrests over the $210 million drug bust, which saw a local rugby player caught by authorities.

    'Meteor'-sized pothole took out 10 cars in one weekend

    premium_icon 'Meteor'-sized pothole took out 10 cars in one weekend

    News "The whole car had come to a stop... thought I hit a kangaroo"

    Brazen wild dogs attack pet pooch near Kyogle

    premium_icon Brazen wild dogs attack pet pooch near Kyogle

    News Pet owner warns others after kelpie was left with horrific wounds

    Shark nets could be removed under new plan

    premium_icon Shark nets could be removed under new plan

    Environment Data reveals drumlines snared 8 times more “target sharks” than nets

    Local Partners