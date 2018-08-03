Special day for the women who make Casino rugby great

The Casino Bulls are having a ladies day to celebrate the women who help make the sport great.

The Casino Bulls are having a ladies day to celebrate the women who help make the sport great.

THERE'S a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes of a successful sporting club.

Canteen duty, washing uniforms, organising rosters, driving players to and from the matches and so much more.

That's why the Casino Bulls rugby club is having a special day which "gives back our thanks and gratitude to the women that make our sport of rugby even greater”.

This Saturday the club is having a Ladies Day.

"It is for the mums, wives, partners and grandparents that support our players throughout the season,” the club said.

"This day will also see us fundraising for Beyond Blue, Buy A Bale Foundation and the Cancer Council, with the proceeds of the day going to these organisations.

"We encourage everyone to come along.

"So grab your mum, your nan and all your girlfriends to enjoy us for this fun day and watch some good local rugby as well.”

The day starts at 1.30pm and costs $20, which includes drinks and nibbles.