Special celebration at Lismore for mighty mare Winx

BIG DAY: Lismore Turf Club functions and operations manager Daniel Kedraika expects a big day for the Winx farewell on Saturday. Jennifer Crawley

LISMORE Turf Club's salute and farewell to the mighty mare Winx on Saturday will be warm and blue.

Blue for the sadness of seeing her finish an amazing career but warm for all the marvellous memories she has instilled in us since she started racing - and that unforgettable winning streak.

We will never see her like again and that's why Saturday's race meeting at Lismore will be a special day.

Normally a Saturday six-race TAB meeting at Lismore would be a low key affair.

Indeed the fact the club received a moderate 76 nominations on Monday and then extended nominations on five of the six races.

Final fields will be decided when acceptances close 9am tomorrow however the LTC will have six good, local races on Saturday.

An amazing card at Randwick in addition to Winx's farewell makes for a big day at the club, advises LTC Functions and operations manager Daniel Kedraika.

"Basically, our race meet coincides with day two of the championships at Royal Randwick,” Kedraika said.

"It's not only Winx's last race (Queen Elizabeth Stakes)... (there are) three other Group 1 races - the Queen of the Turf Stakes, the Australian Oaks and the $2 million Sydney Cup.”

He said the LTC was "encouraging everyone locally to get trackside” to farewell the great mare and said the six-race Lismore meeting would have full TAB and bookmaker facilities.

"We have a big (Winx) promotion, as well as bar and catering specials for the day,” he said.

"We also have catering platters and beverage packages available through prior booking.

"There is also Winx merchandise in the form of caps, stubby coolers and flags.”

It will be an enormous day out and Kedraika encourages the locals not only to be trackside but to also "dress up in blue or Winx themed gear and have a great day”.

LTC club president Mark Oaten also knows it will be a fun day.

"We also have a couple of punters clubs booked in as well,” he said.

"It's a balmy 30 degrees over here today (Monday) and we don't have any rain forecast.

"The track is a Soft 5 at the moment and while we have had a few heavy dews it should be in great shape.”