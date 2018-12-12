Spartan season finishes on a high note

BIG WIN: Lismore athlete Tony Curtis won the final Spartan race of the year in Melbourne.

BIG WIN: Lismore athlete Tony Curtis won the final Spartan race of the year in Melbourne. Contributed

LISMORE athlete Tony Curtis won the final Spartan obstacle race of the season in the elite field at Melbourne on the weekend.

It was a 5km sprint which included more than 20 obstacles around Yarra Park outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It was a very fast flat coarse with the course taking you out and back five times,” Curtis said.

"When you came back in you did a group of obstacle around the compound and then raced back out again.

"This made for an exciting and different racing format and a very spectator friendly race.

"The only slight hill in the course was where the sand bag carry was placed, this made it more challenging.”

The event started on Friday with over 1000 people competing combined with numbers on the Saturday taking it over 4000.

"I had a good race, a clean round, no penalty burpees and I didn't get lost,” Curtis said,

"I had been training twice a day six days a week for the last four weeks leading into this race.

"I was very happy to finish the year on a high.”

Curtis finished third overall in the national series which was made up of three separate races.

Some of the obstacles included a six metre rope climb, sand bag carries and a spear throw.

The race finished with two people (gladiators) standing in the way with big padded sticks which competitors had to run through.