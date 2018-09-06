Spartan brothers put in a super effort

Lismore athlete Tony Curtis (left) finished second in the Spartan race at the weekend.

LISMORE brothers Glen and Tony Curtis had top five finishes in the 14km Spartan Super obstacle race on the Gold Coast.

The pair are no strangers to obstacle racing and tackled a challenging course in the Numinbah Valley hinterland.

They are both aged in their 40s and regularly outlast younger athletes on the course by being well-trained and mentally focussed.

With its high grass plain and steep forest trails, it was Spartan racing at its most natural and exciting.

Obstacles included rolling ditches, Mount Olympus, Z Wall, river crossings, balancing beams, cargo net, barbed wire crawl, Hercules hoist and rope climb.

A field of the best in Australia lined up for the first of a series of three national races where the person with the most overall points takes the national title.

The elite 14km Spartan Super category took off at 7am, heading out at a hot pace.

From there it was up to each to do their best to get a clean round without any faults on the obstacles.

A fault usually means the completion of 30 burpees which takes big guys like the Curtis brothers a couple of minutes to complete.

Tony lost focus on one of the easier obstacles and by the time he had completed his burpees, Lachlan Dansie - who Tony was running neck and neck with at the front - broke away from him to hold on to the first place.

Tony was still thrilled with his second-placed finish while Glen produced a consistent performance and held his nerve to come in fifth.

The next Spartan event is a 21km race in Sydney on October 6.

Glen and Tony base a lot of their achievement on having their Fit Farm training facility at Lismore to train on.

Tony also thanked osteopath Laurence Axtens for his dedicated help keeping him in shape.