Spanish driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

A SPANISH driver has been arrested after testing positive to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said about 12.25am on July 12 police had observed a White Mitsubishi in a westerly direction along Shirley Street, Byron Bay.

"The accused was stopped on Shirley St, Byron Bay for a random breath test where police observed the accused occupying the driver's seat,” she said.

"The accused produced a Spanish driver's licence.

"The accused submitted to a breath test that returned a positive result.

"The accused was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where she submitted to a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.187 grams.”