Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver has been caught drink driving.
A driver has been caught drink driving. Lee Constable
Crime

Spanish driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPANISH driver has been arrested after testing positive to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said about 12.25am on July 12 police had observed a White Mitsubishi in a westerly direction along Shirley Street, Byron Bay.

"The accused was stopped on Shirley St, Byron Bay for a random breath test where police observed the accused occupying the driver's seat,” she said.

"The accused produced a Spanish driver's licence.

"The accused submitted to a breath test that returned a positive result.

"The accused was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where she submitted to a breath analysis that returned a result of 0.187 grams.”

drink driver northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking POLICE have released images of a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the death of Mullumbimby man Tim Watkins last month

    10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    premium_icon 10 most expensive homes sold here this week

    Property Three properties sold for more than $1 million

    Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    premium_icon Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

    Crime The Eden Creek man has been in custody since late 2017

    REVEALED: Best burger on the Northern Rivers, voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Best burger on the Northern Rivers, voted by you

    Business Here's where you can get the best burger in the region, voted by you

    • 16th Jul 2019 1:00 PM