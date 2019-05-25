Spanish 80's cinema hit revisited this weekend

ALMODOVAR: A still from the film Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown.

NORTHERN Rivers film lovers will get the chance to go back to 1980's Spain with the cult classic Pedro Almodovar hit Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown closing the Spanish Film Festival this weekend.

This now classic film was one of the biggest box office hits in Spain's history.

This was also the film that catapulted the careers of its director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Antonio Banderas, Carmen Maura and Rossy de Palma to global stars.

In Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, a television actress encounters a variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to discover why her lover abruptly left her.

Pepas's lover, Ivan, leaves her and she tries to contact him to find out why he's left.

In her search for Ivan, she confronts his wife and son, who are as clueless as she is.

Meanwhile, Candela, her friend, is afraid the police might be looking for her because of her ex-boyfriend, and his criminal activities.

As the plot develops, it is revealed that everyone's lives are more intertwined than they could have ever expected.

This film, released in 1988, is so important in Spanish and global film history, it was included among the 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list, edited by Steven Schneider.

Pedro Almodovar and Carmen Maura's personal relationship was seriously damaged during the shooting, which Maura even defined as a "living hell". It took 18 years for them to work again.