Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALMODOVAR: A still from the film Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown.
ALMODOVAR: A still from the film Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown.
Movies

Spanish 80's cinema hit revisited this weekend

25th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Rivers film lovers will get the chance to go back to 1980's Spain with the cult classic Pedro Almodovar hit Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown closing the Spanish Film Festival this weekend.

This now classic film was one of the biggest box office hits in Spain's history.

This was also the film that catapulted the careers of its director Pedro Almodovar and cast members Antonio Banderas, Carmen Maura and Rossy de Palma to global stars.

In Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, a television actress encounters a variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to discover why her lover abruptly left her.

Pepas's lover, Ivan, leaves her and she tries to contact him to find out why he's left.

In her search for Ivan, she confronts his wife and son, who are as clueless as she is.

Meanwhile, Candela, her friend, is afraid the police might be looking for her because of her ex-boyfriend, and his criminal activities.

As the plot develops, it is revealed that everyone's lives are more intertwined than they could have ever expected.

This film, released in 1988, is so important in Spanish and global film history, it was included among the 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die list, edited by Steven Schneider.

Pedro Almodovar and Carmen Maura's personal relationship was seriously damaged during the shooting, which Maura even defined as a "living hell". It took 18 years for them to work again.

cinema palace cinemas byron bay pedro almodovar whatson women on the verge of a nervous breakdown
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Horror fall off balcony led to woman's true calling

    premium_icon Horror fall off balcony led to woman's true calling

    Business AFTER "dramatic” surgery and the realisation she would never walk again, Katherine McCallum decided it was time to start her own business.

    Have your say on controversial bus interchange plan

    premium_icon Have your say on controversial bus interchange plan

    Council News Bus Interchange Upgrade would aim to provide an interchange precinct

    'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    premium_icon 'There is no cult': Fury in village over TV segment

    News "They completely fabricated a 'village run by cult' story"