SpaceX Starlink satellites to fly though night sky

The first 60 Starink satellites before their separation in Earth orbit. Photo: Wikimedia Commons public domain image.

LOOKING to the sky tonight just after sunset, you could be forgiven for thinking you've spotted a train of UFOs streaking in a row across the night sky.

Don't be alarmed though, because you may have just seen the future of the internet.

The night sky is quite literally filled with a swathe of objects to gaze upon, from stars and planets to galaxies and nebulas, and now thanks to Elon Musk's SpaceX, there's a few more objects to stare in wonder at.

The satellite constellation Starlink is made up of 595 satellites in low Earth orbit around 550km from the surface. For comparison, regular TV satellites orbit the planet in geosynchronous orbit almost 36,000km from Earth.

Earlier this month after weeks of delays and cancelled attempts another 57 satellites were launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the 10th batch of satellites launched by SpaceX since February 2018.

Falcon 9 launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 @planetlabs, SkySats – the first time a booster has completed six flights to and from orbit. Picture: SpaceX

Named Starlink-10-11, the satellite chain is now becoming visible along the east coast of Australia.

Starlink satellites are visible to the naked eye and appear as a string of pearls or a 'train' of bright lights moving in a straight line across the dark sky.

According to the Find Starlink website the satellites move about 500km per minute, and travel the globe in around 90 minutes. The satellites move in a chain after first reaching orbit before spreading out to move into their own orbit.

STARLINK VIEWING TIMES:

Brisbane

6.20pm, Aug 24 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 11°, max: 49°, end: 23°

6.33pm, Aug 25 from northwest to south. Elevation (from horizon): start: 11°, max: 40°, end: 16°

Canberra

6.34pm, Aug 25 from north to east. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 36°, end: 26°

6.49pm, Aug 26 2020 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 64°, end: 29°

Geelong

6.49pm, Aug 26 from northwest to east. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 45°, end: 22°

7.06pm, Aug 27 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 56°, end: 24°

Gold Coast

6.20pm, Aug 24 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 49°, end: 26°

6.33pm, Aug 25 from northwest to south. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 41°, end: 18°

Hobart

6.51pm, Aug 26 from north to northeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 11°, max: 32°, end: 31°

7.08pm, Aug 27 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 87°, end: 62°

Melbourne

6.49pm, Aug 26 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 51°, end: 24°

7.07pm, Aug 27 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 49°, end: 22°

Newcastle

6.34pm, Aug 25 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 75°, end: 35°

Sydney

6.34pm, Aug 25 from northwest to southeast. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 59°, end: 34°

6.50pm, Aug 26 from northwest to south. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 40°, end: 24°

Wollongong

6.34pm, Aug 25 from northwest to east. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 53°, end: 34°

6.50pm, Aug 26 from northwest to south. Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 44°, end: 27°