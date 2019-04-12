Jetsons house still up for grabs after world-first auction

The house at 1 Beech Lane, Casuarina passed in at its cryptocurrency auction earlier this week.

A Coast home that looks more like a spaceship than a house has been offered to buyers in a fashion befitting of its futuristic aesthetic.

The beachfront Casuarina house, which has an unusual design and appears to defy gravity, went under the hammer earlier this week, and some registered buyers bid with Bitcoin.

Marketing agents Nick and Carol Witheriff, of LJ Hooker Kingscliff, claim it was one of the world's first live streamed cryptocurrency auctions.

While it was passed in at $3.4 million - or 457 Bitcoin - Mr Witheriff said he was negotiating its sale with two parties.

"We've got two groups, one (offering) Bitcoin and one cash," he said.

"We're negotiating at the moment."

Mr Witheriff said the Bitcoin buyer was from Melbourne while the cash buyer was a company hoping to make the house a prize home.

There were six registered buyers on the day with bidding starting at $1.5 million - or 205 Bitcoin.

"There was one registered on the live stream but they didn't place a bid," Mr Witheriff said.

"Bidding was taken in both cash and Bitcoin.

"We had a live screen and it converted the Australian dollars into Bitcoin (and vice versa)."

He said more than 200 people gathered to watch the auction unfold.

Buyers bid with both cash and cryptocurrency.

"Normally at an auction, we see around about 20 to 30 people show up," he said.

"In this case, on a Monday we had 200 people present at the auction.

"The sheer interest was large because of the concept being different but also the home - it's such a wow home.

"We've never seen anything like this built in the suburb."

The property, aptly named "The Jetsons", was designed to push the boundaries of architecture.

Its second level balances on top of the ground floor at a terrifying angle, making it look like it could topple at any moment.

Owner and designer Greg Costello told the Bulletin when the house hit the market in August, that its daring design was what made it so impressive.

"There's over 80 tonnes of weight (hanging) there," he said.

But he was quick to assure the top level was not at risk of falling, explaining the structure was "anchored to the earth".

jessica.brown@news.com.au

More than 200 people squeezed into the property to watch the auction unfold.

There were six registered bidders vying for the property.

The agent is negotiating with two potential buyers.