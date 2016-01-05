Space Ice Cream set to takeoff in 2021

Katie Eves and Kashina Crabbe are moving their business to Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

SPACE Bars Gelato will have us all screaming for ice cream in 2021 after they lodged a DA to move into Woodlark St in Lismore.

The DA, submitted last week, proposes “a small hole in the wall gelato shop” in Mathers Arcade with seating for customers.

Space Bars Gelato have been a popular stall on the Northern Rivers market scene since Kashina Crabbe and Katie Eves started it in 2015, and some readers may recognise them from Eat the Street.

Space Bars Ice Creamery will launch in Lismore very soon: Kashina Crabbe and Katie Eves founded Space Bars as two ice-cream lovers searching for a delicious vegan option that was also good for the environment.

On a Facebook post confirming the move, the company put that they are keen to be able to settle into a premises after years of market stalls.

“We are setting up shop! After five years of chasing down markets and events we are finally ready to settle in,” the social media post read.

“It has been a huge effort to get to this point and we are grateful for everyone who has supported us along the way.”

Space Bars Gelato is popular for their vegan and cruelty free gelato which uses plant-based products and liquid nitrogen so the customers can watch the gelato freeze before their eyes.