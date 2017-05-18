Space Cowboy: Byron's record-breaking showman

MESMERIZING PERFORMER: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, goes on stage this weekend.

ALREADY a successful cabaret and variety performer with decades of experience on stage and in front of cameras, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, The Space Cowboy, has found a way to step up his show and challenge himself (and his audiences) once again.

The current holder of 44 Guinness World Records for the most unusual reasons: from Most Chainsaw Juggling Catches On A Unicycle to Most Weight Dragged With Hooks In The Eye Sockets, and don't forget Most Swords Swallowed Underwater (please do not try these feats at home).

He is hoping to go over 50 certified Guinness World Records very soon, when the processing of his latest successful attempts is completed.

LAST CHANCE: Byron Bay's own Space Cowboy plays his last electrifying show at the Brunswick Picture House this weekend before he heads off to play the Glastonbury. He is about to become the holder of 50 Guinness World records for his death defying activities. Christian Morrow

After learning how to bend spoons with his mind, read the minds of audience members, catch arrows, juggle chainsaws and other unpalatable experiences, the three times winner of the Street Performance World Championship has decided to enter the electrifying world of... electricity.

His latest stunts involve turning himself into a Tesla coil, shooting electricity rays into the air... while swallowing swords. (Again, don't try this at home)

The Space Cowboy will offer a final number of shows this weekend before heading to Glastonbury.

"If you have been to my live shows before you will see something new this time," he said.

"It's a 50-minute show, with telekinesis, mind-reading and spoon bending, plus arrow catching, chainsaw juggling and other stunts.

He encouraged younger audiences to bring their own spoons to the show for him to bend with his mind.

In Glastonbury he will be performing more than a dozen of shows.

"After Glastonbury I will be going to China and Italy,

The Space Cowboy is also considering a career in front of the camera.

"I am making a proposal for a TV show at the moment, which I am sending to a number of production companies, so I am hoping to have that going within the next year: it will feature a series of wild stunts and world record attempts," he said.

Will it be shot locally? We could try that at home.