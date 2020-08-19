Spa king Eddie Phillips sells Byron Bay home

Byron Bay’s longest listing has finally been sold by the spa king Eddie Phillips after being on and off the market since 2004.

Byron Bay's longest listing, Villa Gabrielle homes, has finally been sold by the spa king Eddie Phillips.

It has regularly been on and off the market since 2004, with price hopes ranging from $4.5m to as high at $9.5m, its last known asking price.

There was a beach shack on the 734sqm Lighthouse Road block when it last sold for $2.36m in 2002.

Phillips commissioned architect Alan Mitchell to design the three-storey house with four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a pool.

The popular $1400 a night rental offering sold through Jeremy Bennett at Byron Bay Property Sales.

Phillips sold the neighbouring Villa Natasha Bonita for $6.3m in 2015.

Phillips made his fortune developing a spa business in Hong Kong.

