Soya bean trucks no longer on 'goat track'

UPGRADE ON TRACK: On Culmaran Creek Rd with Mara Global Foods in the background are Lismore MP Thomas George, Kyogle deputy mayor John Burley, Lismore Nationals candidate Austin Curtain, Kyogle councillor Lindsay Passfield', Page MP Kevin Hogan and Kyogle Council's director of assets and infrastructure service Tony Lickiss. Susanna Freymatk

IT IS going to take another eight weeks to build the bridge, then there is 200m of road to seal and Culmaran Creek Rd, near Mallanganee will be complete by June.

Kyogle Council's director of Assets and Infrastructure Service Tony Lickiss said the two lane concrete bridge will assist Mara Global Foods and the trucks that travel back and forth from the factory.

Politicians and Kyogle councillors met at the site to see how the road was progressing.

Councillor Lindsay Passfield said Mara exported to seven different countries.

"Two years ago they turned over $30 million on this goat track," Mr Passfield said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the State and Federal Government contributed towards the road because of the jobs.

Once a thriving agriculture area, the upgrade of the 'goat track' will change the game plan.

"This area used to be closely settled with timber mills, dairy farms and a high population," Clr Passfield said.

"This is an opportunity for Ross Larsson to create jobs for young people, with families who will go to local schools."

Mara Global Foods director Ross Larsson grows and produces soya bean products and currently employs 20 workers at the Culmaran Creek Rd factory.

Lismore Nationals candidate Austin Curtain said the upgrade would create an extra 26 jobs in the community.

The Culmaran Creek Road project was awarded $2.6 million from the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads program, $2.1 million from the Australian Government's Regional Jobs and Investment Package and Bridge Renewal. Kyogle Council and Mara Global Foods also contributed to the cost of the road.