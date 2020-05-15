Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
CHARGED: A Roma man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Brisbane District Court last week.
News

Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
15th May 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROMA man has been sentenced to a term of imprisonment after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence offences.

The 41-year-old appeared in the Brisbane District Court in front of Judge Dearden last Friday, facing a number of historical and domestic violence charges.

The Crown withdrew one count of indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and the defendant was discharged on that count.

On counts two, three and four which included indecent treatment of girls under 17, under 14 and indecent treatment of girls under 16 and under 12, the defendant was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

On the domestic violence charges, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment for burglary in the night (DVO), four-and-a-half years for choking in a domestic setting, nine months for common assault, and one year for sexual assault.

The man, who can’t be named to protect his victims, will be eligible for parole on December 7, 2020.

Just In

    Just In

      Juice product recalled

      Juice product recalled
      • 15th May 2020 5:05 PM

      Top Stories

        'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        premium_icon 'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

        News WORK on a 433-lot residential development has been stopped in its tracks after an indigenous elder won a "David vs Goliath" court battle.

        'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        premium_icon 'This is not over': Police out in force as restrictions ease

        News Police, health officials issue urgent warning to the community

        The secret world of pigeon racing in Lismore

        premium_icon The secret world of pigeon racing in Lismore

        News The birds need training, special feed, vitamins, medications

        Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        premium_icon Is paintball on the list of things you can do this weekend?

        News PAINTBALL Skirmish Ballina Byron has been closed for seven weeks.