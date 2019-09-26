Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Roberts will be watching the big game from the sidelines.
James Roberts will be watching the big game from the sidelines.
Rugby League

Souths suffer huge injury blow

by Paul Crawley
26th Sep 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Sydney has suffered a blow ahead of Friday night's sudden death preliminary final against Canberra with strike centre James Roberts ruled out.

Coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed that Roberts has not sufficiently recovered from a dislocated thumb and he was in too much pain to play.

He said a decision was made at Thursday morning's team meeting in Canberra.

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

"He is too sore," Bennett said.

"His body language (told us). He knows he can't play."

Bennett said Campbell Graham would move into the centres with young gun Corey Allan coming onto the wing.

With Braidon Burns already sidelined through injury, it leaves the Rabbitohs lacking experience.

But it is also the same backline make-up that Souths used to beat the Sydney Roosters with in the final round of the regular season.

Bennett said the team must move on.

"It is what it is. We can't do anything about it," he added.

"We have good coverage. We are fine."

More Stories

james roberts nrl rabbitohs raiders rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Backlashes forces hospital to reopen palliative care ward

    premium_icon Backlashes forces hospital to reopen palliative care ward

    Health THE unit had been co-located with another ward since late July due to "commercial and clinical reasons.”

    Why Lennox Head politician changed her mind on abortion

    premium_icon Why Lennox Head politician changed her mind on abortion

    Politics Lennox resident voted on a bill that decriminalises abortion

    • 26th Sep 2019 10:52 AM
    Don't dare patronise our kids: Note to ScoMo

    premium_icon Don't dare patronise our kids: Note to ScoMo

    Opinion "It really irks me that leaders aren't listening to children”

    Baby food developed with 'scientific' approach to allergies

    premium_icon Baby food developed with 'scientific' approach to allergies

    Business Northern Rivers business reveals product which is first of its kind