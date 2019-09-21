Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lloyd Perrett is claimed by Damien Cook and Liam Knight.
Lloyd Perrett is claimed by Damien Cook and Liam Knight.
Rugby League

Souths relieved after key player cleared of eye gouge

by Michael Carayannis
21st Sep 2019 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Sydney forward Liam Knight has escaped a charge for an alleged eye gouge In a tackle on Manly's Lloyd Perrett, but three players were charged following the fiery finals clash on Friday night.

Rabbitohs stars Cody Walker and Dane Gagai won't miss the preliminary final against Canberra after being hit with fines.

So too was Manly's Brad Parker.

Perhaps the most concerning case was Knight's, after video footage emerged of a tackle where it looked like fingers came into the contact with Perrett.

However, the match review committee felt no contact with made with the eyes.

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
brad parker cody walker dane gagai liam knight lloyd perrett manly sea eagles nrl finals south sydney rabbitohs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bomb in town, university lockdown has police on their toes

    premium_icon Bomb in town, university lockdown has police on their toes

    Crime LOCKDOWNS and bomb threats sent the Northern Rivers into a tailspin this week, as emergency services worked tirelessly to control the situations.

    It's showtime across the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon It's showtime across the Northern Rivers

    Whats On It's show season! Here's what's coming up soon

    Former real estate agent faces court for fraud scandal

    premium_icon Former real estate agent faces court for fraud scandal

    Crime The North Coast agent misused more than $1 million of clients' money

    'We will never stop fighting for this planet'

    premium_icon 'We will never stop fighting for this planet'

    Environment Hundreds gather in Lismore to protest "government inaction”