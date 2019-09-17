EMERGENCY LOCKDOWN: Police shut down Southern Cross Uni

UPDATE, 2.15pm: A POLICE operation is currently underway at Southern Cross University campus, Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District and specialist resources are on the scene.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time.

Original story: POLICE and emergency services are rushing to Southern Cross University's Lismore campus this afternoon, where a serious situation is unfolding.

Police could not confirm details at this stage, but people are being urged to stay away from the area.

It is understood the university is currently in lockdown.

Police are patrolling the entrance to the facility and turning away all students and staff members, saying it will be a long time before the uni reopens.

The SCU law students posted on their Facebook page: "Please be aware that the Campus is in emergency lockdown. Please follow all warning announcements and stay indoors. You'll be advised on further instructions by staff on campus."

Ambulance crews have been called to Southern Cross University Lismore Campus, following a police lockdown.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman confirmed one crew was on scene.

"We're not treating anyone, we're there on operational standby only," she said.

