Southerly change helps river racing

AHOY THERE: Col Woodbry on Shore Thing in the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing club round on the weekend. Phill Robbins

A WELCOME southerly change came through the Northern Rivers, keeping temperatures down and sails full for the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

A triangular course was set with the start just off Moon Street.

The first mark was set outside Mobb's Bay - directly opposite the sailing club, with the third near the green channel marker out from Kingsford Smith Drive.

With high tide just before the start there wasn't much tidal influence on the race in terms of water movement in and out of the river.

This meant sailors could race in the middle of the river without fear of losing ground to current.

Despite breaking his tiller extension mid-race, Des Mayblom sailing his Impulse Olde Golde shared victory in the monohull division with Graeme and Grace Turner in their Manly Graduate.

A dead heat once the handicapper had adjusted times according to the boats' expected performance ideals.

Peter Bond and crew, sailing a club pacer, finished a mere one second behind them on adjusted time-amazingly close.

In the Catamaran division another thriller.

Chris and Nola Hallet in their Nacra 5.8 won the day by one second to Michael Cocks in his 'A' class Cat 2 Foot Extra with Jonathon Horsley and Martine Borrack in another Nacra 5.8 took third place.

The Trailer Sailors had a fleet of six with the Careel 22 Serenity, skippered by Ian Bowles taking the win by seven minutes over two RL24's-Treasure Isle steered by Paul Morris in second, and Spudgun skippered by Matt Cartwright in third.

Finally, the gennaker fleet.

Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz in Trade Secret continued their hot form to blitz the pack over the line but it wasn't enough to take the day as RS 100 newbie Garry Scott won by a few minutes over with Vince Selleck in his RS 100 third.

Saturday brought the commencement of a learn to sail program in a new format - a morning and an afternoon sailing session with theory in between.

Strong northerlies came through which put smiles on the faces of many.

There will be another learn to sail Saturday and the eighth club championship race.