Southerly breeze perfect for sailing

Spudgun, left, and 5Buckeroos in Richmond River Sailing Club competition at Ballina. Jane Morgan

AS the air gets cooler and night breezes carry over into the day, the daylight hours are lucky to have much breeze at this time of year.

Thankfully a southerly, although light, was blowing for the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club's pointscore race last Sunday.

A start was set near the Missingham Bridge shallows channel marker, with a work almost into the breeze to a mark near Mobbs Bay.

Nothing too outlandish occurred in the monohull fleet - the light air boats performed well - but that light air did not bode well for one competitor.

Dave Scott, sailing his foiling moth Tinkerbell, requires a low strength of breeze to get the boat foiling (enabling the hull to leave the water).

Unfortunately the stronger breeze that was forecast did not eventuate and Scott found himself sailing in something akin to a bathtub with sails.

The Gennaker fleet is having some arithmetic problems.

Having to round one particular mark six times left many in doubt about their counting ability.

As such, Formula 15 sailor Barry Bradford has invented a marine abacus to make the job easier for future races.

Laura Stoltenberg and Francine Gloerfelt-Tarp in the Formula 15 Numero Uno sailed a mishap free race to take handicap honours.

There were no great surprises in the catamaran division - the usual speedsters, the NACRA 5.8s, in a race well suited for them, were lapping the other boats.

That unusually named RL24 Spudgun, in the Trailer Sailor division, narrowly took the day by less than a minute over Shades of Grey.

All divisions reported in as it being a nice day out with perfect light sailing.

Richmond River Sailing Club results last Sunday:

Trailer Sailors: 1 Matt Cartwright and John Kulas in Spudgun; 2 Andrew McInnes and Todd Goldsmith in Shades of Grey; 3 Norm Hunt and Ian Bowles in eX.

Gennakers: 1 Laura Stoltenberg and Francine Gloerfelt-Tarp in Numero Uno; 2 Baz Bradford and Clare Southwell in Trade Secret; 3 Duncan Dey in Casper.

Catamarans: 1 Chris Hallett and Seamus Coakley in Finely Tuned; 2 Jonathan Horsley and Martine Borrack in 2 Foot Extra; 3 Tony Pullyn in First Strike.

Monohulls: 1 Graham Hams in Alter Ego; 2 Mark Pierce in Wing It; 3 Roy Craven in Zephyr.