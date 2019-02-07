Southbound traffic impacted by Pacific Highway crash

A vehicle has crashed north of Ballina.

A vehicle has crashed north of Ballina. John Gass

TRAFFIC travelling south along the Pacific Highway could face delays after a car crashed into a barrier this afternoon.

NSW Police confirmed the vehicle had crashed into the barrier 10km north of Ballina along the Pacific Highway.

Police initially attended the scene and found fire crews and ambulance were not needed.

The vehicle remains in the emergency lane.

All drivers are urged to reduce speed and exercise caution while in the area as southbound traffic might be affected.