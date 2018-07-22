Menu
Sam Burgess doesn’t believe he’s being targeted by referees for his on-field enforcer role. Picture: Getty
Rugby League

Burgess facing nervous wait over Farah blow

by Michael Carayannis
22nd Jul 2018 9:59 AM
SOUTH Sydney's Sam Burgess says he does not believed he is being targeted by the referees despite facing another anxious wait to see if he will be suspended.

Burgess was placed on report for a tackle on former teammate Robbie Farah and is now facing his third suspension of the season.

"The refs call it as they see it," Burgess said.

"I don't think I'm being targeted. A few tough calls along the way. I'm just out there trying to do my job. I'm trying to win as many games awe we can."

Burgess would not directly comment on the incident as he was placed on report and now must wait to see if he is charged by the match review committee today.

Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold said the tackle may have deserved to be penalised but nothing further.

The loss - which soured John Sutton's 300th game - could see the Rabbitohs lose top spot on the premiership ladder by the end of this round.

Robbie Farah suffered a concussion later in the match when making a tackle on George Burgess. Picture: Getty
Seibold said his side failed to build pressure.

"I'm not a massive believer in having to lose a game to learn," Seibold said.

"The Wests Tigers were far better than us tonight. They beat us in most areas of the game to be fair. We were outplayed. We have to make sure we review (the game) and take away some key learnings.

"I thought a couple of individuals missed their roles at different times. We have been good at knowing our role and doing our job.

"We missed too many tackles in the first half. We didn't build any pressure.

"Just because it's a loss it doesn't change what we've tried to do this year. It's important we look at it. We dump it then and get another game next Saturday."

