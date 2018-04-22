Burgess faces another stint on sideline for high tackle

Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs acknowledges the crowd.

SOUTH Sydney enforcer Sam Burgess faces another stint on the NRL sidelines as his discipline again comes into question.

In what was his first game back from a two-week suspension, Burgess was lucky not to be sin-binned for a high shot on Aidan Sezer in Saturday's 42-22 rout of Canberra on Saturday.

Burgess was charged by the NRL Match Review Committee for collecting the Raiders playmaker around the chin and will miss two weeks with an early plea.

Should Burgess decide to challenge the charge, he risks spending three weeks on the sidelines due to carry-over points for a previous incident.

After the game, the Raiders were miffed after their skipper Jarrod Croker was sin-binned for holding back Angus Crichton while Burgess stayed on the field.

Croker subsequently compared Burgess' shot to an incident for which teammate Sia Soliola was suspended for collaring Billy Slater last year.

"It wasn't pretty was it," Croker said.

"Sia Soliola got six weeks for something like that last year.

"I'm not here to talk about how Sam Burgess plays the game. I'm worried about the result.

"He plays the game hard and he slipped up on that one. It was a bad one. It was pretty ordinary."

Burgess declined to talk to waiting media after the game but told Fox Sports: "I don't think there was anything in it."

Burgess missed the preceding two games for raising an elbow at Canterbury's Josh Morris.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Burgess was lucky to stay on the field.

He also had a jab at Sam's brother Tom.

Stuart suggested he was only spared because Sezer refused to lay down - a thinly veiled shot at Tom, who stayed on the ground for several minutes after copping a late high shot from Elliott Whitehead.

"That's not for me to comment on. But I hope Sam's happy that Sezer doesn't lay down for him," Stuart said.

Whitehead copped a dangerous contact charge but won't miss any games if he accepts an early guilty plea.

- With AAP