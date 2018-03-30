Addo-Carr impossible to ignore for Origin

The Storm flyer looks a shoo-in for the Blues. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Storm flyer looks a shoo-in for the Blues. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Blacktown-born NRL star Josh Addo-Carr has firmly entered the NSW State of Origin frame for this year.

Addo-Carr, the Mebourne winger who played junior footy in South Sydney, has been mentioned a lot in selection meetings this year involving NSW coach Brad Fittler, chief selector Greg Alexander and assistant coach Danny Buderus.

And The Daily Telegraph can also reveal Canberra's rookie winger Nick Cotric has also been discussed.

The Storm flyer looks a shoo-in for the Blues. (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Nicknamed the Fox, Addo-Carr can enhance his chances with a flying performance against Cronulla, the club that didn't want him after the 2015 season.

Addo Carr, 22, played juniors for La Perouse and Moore Park, then NYC at Cronulla in 2014 and 2015 before signing with Wests Tigers. He transferred to Melbourne last year and under coach Craig Bellamy he scored 23 tries in 27 games as the Storm cruised to premiership success.

That pace is undeniable. (Will Russell/Getty Images)

"Addo-Carr has been discussed at just about every meeting we have had," Alexander told The Daily Telegraph.

"He scored a record amount of tries last year and has started this season in great form.

"We go through players that are in contention for all positions and Addo-Carr's name has been there right from the start.

"He is the quickest bloke in the game. No one can match him.

"Josh's defence has been strong, his carries have been strong and he brings the ball out of trouble. When he comes in off his wing, defensively, he makes the tackle count and wraps the ball up."

Former Storm premiership-winning halfback Brett Kimmorley was another Addo-Carr fan, saying his performance in last year's grand final would only enhance his chances.

"He is a great finisher, isn't he?" Kimmorley said. "You talk about old-school wingers, where you can't buy genuine pace. Well, he has that pace.

"Addo-Carr is very good defensively, is a great catcher of the high ball and just has that game sense and smartness that when someone makes a line break, he is there - a bit like (former Saints winger) Nathan Blacklock, being around the football at the right time.

"He has played some big games, winning a grand final. That is as much pressure as you can be under, like rep football.

"Some blokes play great at club level but have never played in high-pressure games. I get the impression they won't rush anyone into Origin who hasn't played rep footy, semi-finals or grand finals."

Nick Cotric is also in the frame. (Kym Smith)

Canberra-born Cotric has also impressed the right people and senior wingers Blake Ferguson and Josh Mansour are leading contenders again.

Cotric was a part of Fittler's Emerging Blues squad in 2017, the same season he was crowned Dally M rookie of the year.

Asked about Cotric, Alexander said: "Outstanding, even though the Raiders are yet to win a game. Cotric's start to the season has been really strong."

Four players are in the halves debate - James Maloney, Luke Keary, Mitchell Pearce and Mitchell Moses.

Penrith's Nathan Cleary is likely to be unavailable for Origin I due to a knee injury that has him sidelined for between six to 10 weeks.