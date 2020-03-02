South Lismore premiers face tough challenge

HATRICK HEROES: South Lismore defender Robert Vail tussles with Maclean FC captain Jarrad Doyle who scored a hat trick in Round One of the Anzac Cup competition. Photo by Steve Mackney

THE Maclean Bowling Club Bobcats heralded a return to the Football Far North Coast competition with an away game against the 2019 Football Far North Coast premiers, South Lismore.

The opening 30 minutes saw the Bobcats on the back foot as Souths controlled possession.

Celtics were the first to score when Maclean conceded a goal from the penalty spot after only 10 minutes.

The Bobcats then started to get some momentum with midfield duo of captain Jarrad Doyle and new recruit Nelson Burgess inspiring some enterprising play.

In the shadow of half time Luke Hanlon won a penalty that Doyle emphatically dispatched and both teams went to the break level at 1-1.

The equaliser appeared to have a galvanising effect on the Bobcats and in the second half they started to impose themselves on the game.

Then, 20 minutes in, Hanlon whipped a cross in from the right and Doyle nodded in a second goal to give the Bobcats an unlikely lead.

The return of the McMahon brothers after a season out was a breath of fresh air as they brought great energy to the side.

With 10 minutes to go Ben McMahon was rewarded with a goal smashed in from close range. Doyle capped a sparkling individual performance with a cracking free kick to complete his hat-trick in a man of the match performance.

Coach Dennis Mavridis singled out the collective defensive effort as the cornerstone of the result.

While neither team is likely to read too much into the 4-1 scoreline, it does signal a positive way forward for the competition as the former premier champions Maclean FC announce that they are back where they want to be.