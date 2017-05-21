South Lismore eyesore now gone

A UNION Street eyesore has been transformed after local business owners worked with Lismore City Council in recent weeks to create a lush garden.

As per request of the business owners, Council moved the fence in front of the South Lismore Pump Station to establish some community land and plant a garden.

Three different Callistemon varieties have been planted to ensure flowers throughout the year and screen the pump station.

There is also an opportunity to paint some murals in the future to brighten up the blank walls flanking the garden.

Council has also closed off a driveway into the pump station, creating two new parking spaces for customers.

"We've taken on board what local people said to beautify this spot - it's a lovely little green corner now and will make the street look much prettier once the natives grow up," Lismore City Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison said.

"Council is currently building a new roundabout on the corner of Union and Casino Streets which will include new garden beds, so this extends that a little and the whole area will look rejuvenated. It's nice to see a bit of love for South Lismore following the flood."