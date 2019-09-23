South Lismore builds on youth

South Lismore captain Paddy Kable embraced by teammates after winning the premier division soccer grand final.

South Lismore captain Paddy Kable embraced by teammates after winning the premier division soccer grand final. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SOUTH Lismore has set itself up for the future with one of the younger premier division grand final-winning teams in recent memory in Football Far North Coast.

The Celtics broke a 26-year premiership drought after a 2-1 win over Byron Bay in the grand final at Crozier Field, Lismore, on Saturday night.

Captain Paddy Kable is only 24 years old, while Terry Greedy medallist Noah Coleman is 22.

Coach Cameron Hyde said the team had embraced the underdog tag with a big crowd behind them on the night.

"It was probably the best atmosphere I've seen (at the grand final),” Hyde said.

"I think everyone in Lismore wanted to see us do well and our club has some of the best supporters in the area.

"Before the game we were talking about how you can have a great season but then it doesn't come off for you on the day.

"These boys just hang in there and keep turning up for each other.

"I knew if we could stick with them (Byron Bay) we'd come home in the end and be too strong.”

South Lismore only returned to the premier division last year where they reached the preliminary final after a 15-year hiatus.

Hyde got the ball rolling for their return to the top grade, taking them to a grand final win in first division in 2017.

In other games, Lennox Head had a convincing 4-0 win over Alstonville in the women's premier division grand final.

The Lisa Casagrande Medal for Player of the Final went to Lennox Head's Mel Rushton and caps a big season for their coach Thaya Evenden.

Richmond Rovers won the men's premier reserves grand final after a penalty shootout against Byron Bay.