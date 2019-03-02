South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

A MAN has been charged with multiple offences including driving occasioning death following investigations into a fatal crash at Newton Boyd, east of Glen Innes, last year.

About 10.30pm on Friday September 14, 2018 , a Nissan Patrol with four men on board was travelling west on Old Glen Innes Road, when it left the road and rolled several times down an embankment.

Three of the men were able to free themselves; however, one remained trapped in the vehicle.

The 20-year-old died at the scene.

The other men drove to a nearby residence and alerted emergency services.

The driver, aged 19, had suffered superficial bruising and cuts, while another passenger, aged 20, suffered a fractured collar bone, and facial injuries.

The remaining passenger, also aged 20, suffered head and facial injuries.

Following investigations by the Crash Investigation Unit, the driver was arrested at Grafton Police Station on Friday March 1.

The South Grafton man was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm; negligent driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm; cause bodily harm by misconduct; and low range PCA.

He is due to appear in Grafton Local Court on May 6.