Barambah Organics owner Jane Campbell with the award-winning cheeses.
News

South-east dairy company produces world’s best cheese

Staff writers
23rd Oct 2019 10:30 AM
A GOONDIWINDI dairy company has beaten a record number of competitors to take home top honours at the 32nd annual world cheese awards in Bergamo, Italy.

Barambah Organics was handed two gold awards for its quark, a European style cottage cheese, and its delicious labne, with fennel and sea salt, which was also named the best variety in Australia at the awards.

These two soft cheeses stood out among a record 3,804 entries at the event.

Barambah organics owner Jane Campbell said it was a thrill to win the prestigious awards.

"We put so much effort into ensuring our products are the best they can be for our customers, so it is nice to be rewarded for our hard work," Mrs Campbell said.

This year the awards received entries from 42 countries, across six continents. Barambah Organics was the only Australian producer to receive two gold awards at the prestigious event.

More than 200 judges from 35 different countries assessed the appearance, texture, aroma and flavour of the cheeses, before making their final decisions.

"The cheeses don't have any markings on them when they are judged, and they are blind tasted, so we know the outcomes are incredibly fair," Mrs Campbell said.

The accolades add to what has been an exciting year for Barambah Organics, with the dairy producer buying a new property in the Bellingen region of NSW.

It spreads across more than 1000 acres, through the Bellinger Valley, along the Bellinger River, and will be used to produce its Full Cream Milk.

"We'll be bottling our milk from the property and we are currently certified in-conversion to

organic. We will be fully organic by the end of 2020," Mrs Campbell said.

Toowoomba Chronicle

