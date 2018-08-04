Bernardi launches ‘safe online space for conservatives’

SENATOR Cory Bernardi has today launched an app as a safe space for conservatives where supporters can share their views without the threat of abuse.

Addressing party faithful in Queensland this morning the Australian Conservatives leader launched the app, called A Better Way, so that political conservatives now have their own social network in cyberspace to share their views and ideas.

Senator Bernardi said the app, that is the first campaign-ready political party app in Australia, is available on IOS and Android smart phones and products

"It's a way for us and you to interact across the conservative divide," he told about 200 supporters in Brisbane.

"It's a safe space for conservatives, you shouldn't be abused."

Mr Bernardi said the app would not only enhance the party's campaigning abilities but conservatives could win prizes by using it.

"It is the future of campaigning technology, you can win prizes by participating," he said.

Senator Bernardi said users could win points by competing against other conservatives on a local and national level.

"We love competition and I want to see you out compete each other to be the most active conservative," he said.

It will also give Australian Conservative party members the ability to "target individuals in your community" with campaign material, he said.

Senator Bernardi has been a divisive politician online.

Last year a tweet he sent about a South Australian school's 'wear a dress day' prompted a flurry of unexpected support for the students.

In September he hit out at a Craigburn Primary School fundraiser that encouraged staff and students to wear a dress to school on the last day of term as "absurd gender-morphing".

The comments drove thousands of people to pledge money to the fundraiser, with gay ABC comedian Josh Thomas tweeting his support.

The school raised almost $274,000 more than 300 times its $900 target.

Last year the Sunday Mail revealed Senator Bernardi was the SA king of Twitter.

Twitter data shows Senator Bernardi was the most-talked about SA politician on the social media platform in 2017, followed by Labor senator Penny Wong, Premier Jay Weatherill, SA Best leader Nick Xenophon and federal Education Minister Simon Birmingham.