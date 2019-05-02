Retro Vegemite sanga prices shock

People are going crazy for this 1977 school canteen menu.

People are going crazy for this 1977 school canteen menu.

A canteen price list for a South Australian primary school from 1977 has people in disbelief over how different the pricing and food used to be.

A photo of the Seaton Park Primary School canteen menu was shared to Reddit yesterday, sparking a lot of conversation online.

The first thing people noticed was how ridiculously cheap everything used to be.

A vegemite sandwich was just 17 cents, a chiko roll cost 25 cents and a good old fashioned meat pie would set you back just 25 cents.

However, some users weren't impressed to find sauce would cost an extra 2 cents.

People couldn't believe how cheap everything was.

"Charging for sauce since 1977," one person said.

"2c extra for sauce! Oh the outrage!" another said.

Those with a sweet tooth could pick up a cream bun for just 19 cents or a bush biscuit for only 6 cents.

On those hot summer days a frozen Sunny Boy would set you back just 6 cents.

"Wow that's crazy. I remember 10c sunny boys," another person wrote.

One added: "No wonder my parents think my daily coffee is expensive.

I was in primary school in 1977."

There were some other weird notes on the menu that people noticed, such as younger children not being allowed some drinks and soup.

"Years 1 and 2 are not allowed bottle drinks or soup," the menu read.

There are some significant changes on their current menu.

One user shared the school's current canteen menu and the available options are very different.

Kids now have a choice between burgers, salads, pastas and wraps.

There are also significantly less junk food options available.

A pie now costs $3.70 and extra sauce is now 40 cents.

Hot dogs have gone up from 25 cents to $3.60 and a small salad is now $4.50, compared to the 31 cents it used to be.