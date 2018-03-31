Newcomer hits straps as Aussies strike back late

Chadd Sayers grabbed two wickets in the final session.

DEBUTANT Chadd Sayers' vital late supporting cameo for Pat Cummins halted South Africa's fast start in the fourth Test after Aiden Markram's 152 threatened to further demoralise the fragile Australians.

The industrious Sayers toiled without joy for most of his 26 overs before two late wickets after a killer final session spell from Pat Cummins left Australia in touch.

Chadd Sayers grabbed two wickets in the final session.

Cruising at 1-247, the Proteas were 6-313 at stumps at The Wanderers.

Bowling between 120-130 kilometres per hour, Sayers created the occasional nervous moment for the Proteas top order but his lack of pace was conspicuous as they played him with respect but no fear for most of the day.

But Sayers, who replaced injured Mitch Starc, came home string finishing with 2-64.

With Australia searching for one of the quicks to step up in Starc's absence, Cummins delivered a devastating double-whammy for the Proteas on his way to 3-53 before Sayers chimed in.

Just moments after reaching his milestone, Markram was seduced by a Cummins out-swinger and was caught at gully by Mitch Marsh, walking to a rapturous ovation.

Captain Faf du Plessis' barren series continued, dismissed for a golden duck as he was trapped plumb LBW after failing to offer a shot with a vicious in-swinger.

It left Cummins on a hat-trick - albeit an over later - as a relieved AB de Villiers watched the ball fizz past his outside edge.

It wasn't long before Australia claimed the crucial wicket of de Villiers for 69.

Pat Cummins led the Aussie attack superbly.

The fact that de Villiers reviewed the faint inside edge won't take away from Sayers' crucial first Test wicket.

The decision to send in a night-watchman backfired, as Kagiso Rabada popped a rising Sayers delivery to a diving Matt Renshaw at mid-off.

Sayers was involved in Australia's first wicket, catching Dean Elgar (19) at mid-off as Nathan Lyon lured him down the wicket having been introduced early by new captain Tim Paine.

SCOREBOARD

South Africa v Australia, 4th Test, Day One

South Africa first innings

D. Elgar c Sayers b Lyon 19

A. Markram c M. Marsh b Cummins 152

H. Amla c Handscomb b Cummins 27

A. de Villiers c Paine b Sayers 69

F. du Plessis lbw b Cummins 0

T. Bavuma not out 25

K. Rabada c Renshaw b Sayers 0

Q. de Kock not out 7

Extras (b8, lb6) 14

Total (6 wkts, 88 overs) 313

To bat: V. Philander, K. Maharaj, M. Morkel

Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Elgar), 2-142 (Amla), 3-247 (Markram), 4-247 (Du Plessis), 5-299 (De Villiers), 6-299 (Rabada) Bowling: Hazlewood 18-3-60-0, Sayers 26-6-64-2, Cummins 19-3-53-3, Lyon 21-1-95-1, M. Marsh 3-0-23-0, Renshaw 1-0-4-0

Australia: T. Paine, M. Renshaw, J. Burns, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, P. Handscomb, M. Marsh, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, C. Sayers, J. Hazlewood

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)