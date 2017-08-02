Soup you can really bank on

DINNER IS SERVED: Casino Soup Kitchen with Commonwealth Bank staff Debbie Armfield, Erin Hooten, , Ashlee Bryant, Volunteer Sue Campbell, organiser Magaret Davidson and new volunteer Jackie Armstrong.

NOT many bank managers want to start a soup kitchen. Most care only about their own customers.

Commonwealth Bank branch manager Robert Mant isn't like most bank managers. He came to the Casino branch earlier this year and on the day we visited, pumpkin soup was cooking in the staff kitchen.

Commonwealth Bank manager Robert Mant helps out at the soup kitchen in Casino.

"A customer came in and gave us the pumpkins,” Mr Mant said.

It was Friday night and once the bank closed, staff Erin Hooten, Ashlee Bryant and Debbie Armfield, still in their yellow and grey work uniforms, took the soup to St Marks Anglican Church's Auxillary Hall in Simpson Pde.

"I like feeding people,” soup kitchen organiser Margaret Davidson said. "I just like putting a smile on people's faces.”

The newly-named Casino Community Soup Kitchen and Food Bank is volunteer run and meets every week to prepare, cook and serve free and healthy vegetable- and fruit-based meals.

Food is sourced through the Secondbite Community Connect program which aims to reduce food waste and provide nutritious food to all people in need.

On Friday night volunteer Sue Campbell, who also helps at the Westpac donation centre, was there simply because she "liked to help”.

The bank staff helped serve and a new volunteer from Achieve Australia, Jackie Armstrong, took orders and served the fish curry or beef stew.

People were at the soup kitchen because money was tight, some of them said. A young boy was gulping his second cup of pumpkin soup.

What Ms Davidson needs is a bain-marie, a small deep freezer, a barbecue for summer and cash donations. Call her on 66624505.