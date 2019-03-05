SOS: Why we need a one-stop emergency website in NSW

Is it time to set up a central NSW emergency services website?

DURING the March 2017 floods in Lismore one of the most heavily trafficked stories on our website throughout that emergency was our list of road closures.

It's not that anyone could not have found this information online by checking various councils and road information websites, but we collated it all for the whole region into a one stop shop which was regularly updated.

Indeed, pulling together information during a disaster in NSW remains a little arduous.

There's a lot of good stuff on the SES website, but you still have to check out the RFS site for fires, BoM for weather, Essential Energy for power outages, etc etc.

Wouldn't it make more sense to have a central NSW emergency services website where all this material would be clearly visible?

Victoria seems to be ahead of game on this one with its Vic Emergency wesbite.

It has the latest breaking news front and centre on its home page and is very site specific and easy to navigate.

In NSW there doesn't seem to be enough cross agency pollination. Even though that may be the case behind the scenes the public has no visibility of it.

And without visibility, its hard to gain public confidence.

If you want people to follow your advice during an emergency, having one source would seem a very practical way to reinforce the message.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not knocking our emergency services, they do a fantastic job in times of crisis, but a bit of further coordination wouldn't go astray in this instance.

With an election on in NSW, someone should grab onto this suggestion and make it happen.

It's something Victoria has already done and several other jurisdictions.