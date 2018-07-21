’Get your sh*t together’: carjacking victim to attacker

Leonie Brooks the victim of a carjacking when she was dropping off donations. Picture: Jerad Williams

A CARJACKER got more than he bargained for when he crossed Leonie Brooks.

On Wednesday afternoon the 53-year-old was dropping clothes in a charity bin at Arundel when a pedestrian casually strolled past her and jumped in the driver's seat.

But Ms Brooks wasn't going to let him get away easy - and was knocked to the ground in the process.

"He got in the car but he couldn't shut the door because I was using every muscle in my body to keep that door open," she said.

"So every time I saw his arm come out I'd slam his arm in the door.

"I'm not even 5ft (152cm). He would have looked at me like 'look at this easy target'.

"He's probably gone around to his mate's house for beers and said 'Bloody hell, carjacked this woman today and I couldn't get rid of her! I had no choice, I had to run her over'."

Her small white Mercedes was later located undamaged nearby.

Ms Brooks' mobile phone was also stolen, but not retrieved.

Despite this, she is not upset or angry at all.

Surprisingly, she mainly feels sympathy for the now-wanted young man and hopes it will be a warning sign for him.

"I was really angry at the time, not the slightest bit scared, but now I feel sorry for him because I think mate, something's not right in your life," she said.

Ms Brooks sprinted around to the driver’s door once she realised what happened. Photo: Supplied

"I couldn't even imagine living and waiting for a knock on the door saying you're gone.

"I don't think feeling sorry for him is the right words but mate, get your s - t together.

"He's still young."

The man is described as Pacific Islander in appearance with a proportionate build.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue denim jeans, a dark baseball cap and a blue backpack at the time if the incident.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the incident or the identity or whereabouts of the man, to contact them.

They can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.