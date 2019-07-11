Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Sorry, but you’re going to be late for work’

by Sarah Matthews
11th Jul 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE climate activist group responsible for gluing themselves to a road and blocking a bridge with a canoe in Brisbane's CBD in recent weeks are set to cause further disruption for peak-hour commuters this morning.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have vowed to stand on roads, blocking traffic for 10 minutes at a time in Brisbane's CBD from 7.30am.

In a statement released last night, the group said they intend to use "swarming tactics" as a part of their campaign for government action on climate change.

"The basic tactic is entering a road at the traffic lights and remaining there for 10 minutes, we then get off the road for 3 minutes to let those most affected through then repeat for the duration of the morning traffic," the statement said.

"This will cause congestion throughout the city, and we recognise some people may be late to work; we are deeply sorry to those affected, but we do this because the Australian Government's inaction of the climate crisis will affect Australian's much more."

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said they are aware of planned protest activity in the Brisbane CBD and will allocate resources as necessary.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane climate change protest traffic

Top Stories

    CCTV to be used as evidence in fatal hit-and-run crash case

    premium_icon CCTV to be used as evidence in fatal hit-and-run crash case

    Crime THE man accused of driving the car that hit and killed a Nimbin woman earlier this year has faced court.

    Community farewells the man 'who loved everybody'

    premium_icon Community farewells the man 'who loved everybody'

    News Sil Gava loved well, and was well loved in return

    Impressive $6.8 million project planned for Ballina school

    premium_icon Impressive $6.8 million project planned for Ballina school

    News Watch the fly-through: Major works on the cards for school

    SNEAK PEEK: What's on display at Outdoor Leisure Show

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: What's on display at Outdoor Leisure Show

    Lifestyle Campers to get inside look at what's on the market now