Sorry Bluesfest and Splendour, Byron’s got a new festival

A new multi-day music festival will be held in Byron Bay later this year, and it's going to be a little bit different to big name events such as Bluesfest and Splendour in the Grass.

The Byron Music Festival is slated for the weekend of June 19-20.

It describes itself as the "love child of a street festival and a music industry conference"; an all-ages "jamboree" with exclusively local performers.

Shows will be held across the town over the two days.

Byron Shire Council is expected to give the organisers approval to run activities in Dening Park, including busking, artisan stalls, educational presentations, workshops, food stalls, art and photography exhibitions, outdoor film screenings and beach clean-ups.

"The event aims to showcase the region as the poster child for environmental and social responsibility, and 'green festivals', demonstrating sustainability and encompassing a strong social justice facet through partnership with local charities and community groups," the council report states.

"The goal of the Byron Music Festival is to be the region's premier event that embodies the arts and cultural values of Byron Bay.

"Held during tourist low season, it aims to invite visitors and locals alike to boost the local economy and support local businesses at a time in the year it is needed the most.

"The objective of the BMF is designed to celebrate local talent and provide a platform for local musicians and industry professional's post-COVID."

Organisers are anticipating around 2000 attendees.

In the council report, staff confirmed organisers of the Byron Music Festival still had to seek approval for management plans for traffic, waste and noise.

The event will also be required to submit COVID-19 Safe plans as required under current

public health requirements.

Councillors will vote on the use of Dening Park for the Byron Music Festival at the meeting on February 25.