Sophie Monk’s sad split from her family

She has found love and her career is soaring - but ­Sophie Monk is going through a painful family split.

Sophie Monk is having family dramas. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Monk has blocked both her mother Sandi and sister Lucy on social media, and it's understood they no longer live in the luxury Gold Coast waterfront home she owns on the ­Coomera River.

Until recently Monk was allowing her relatives to reside there after they sold their own Gold Coast home in 2016.

Monk rec­ently placed the mansion on the rental market at $1200 per week.

The Love Island host, meanwhile, is now based permanently at her new $2.3 million home on the NSW Central Coast with her partner, medical supply executive Joshua Gross.

Neither party would reveal the details behind the falling out when contacted this week, but a source close to the family said tension first began with the whirlwind style of Monk's relationship with Gross.

Monk with mum Sandi, sister Lucy and dad Andrew. Picture: Channel 10

The loved-up couple moved in together soon after meeting in late 2018.

"He has become a very big presence in Sophie's life and I think there was some concern that things all happened a bit too fast," the insider said.

Monk recently told close friends she wanted to become financially independent from her family.

Monk's sister Lucy declined to comment when contacted.

Monk and Joshua Gross had a whirlwind start to their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Monk, meanwhile, confirmed she was currently working through some issues with her parents and siblings, but added: "I love my family more than anything. There is nothing I wouldn't do for them. Like all families there are disagreements.

"But at the end of the day, family is family and I'm sure everything will work out in time."

Monk's star seems to be at its highest, with the former pop starlet in lucrative deals with Uber Eats, Hello Fresh, Jimmy Brings and Channel 9, where she earns $800,000 a year.

Monk recently bought a Central Coast home for the loved-up pair. Picture: Instagram

