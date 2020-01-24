Menu
Sonia Kruger’s The Voice replacement announced

by Sally Coates
24th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
AFTER bailing out from Channel 9 for the greener pastures of Channel 7 last year, Sonia Kruger's hosting role on The Voice has been filled.

Extra TV host Renee Bargh and former The Voice host Darren McMullen have been announced to be taking on the role made available by Kruger's departure.

Bargh, 33, took to Instagram to announce the news.

"Australia I'm coming home! I couldn't be more excited to announce my new role as host of The Voice Australia @thevoiceau @channel9 alongside my friend @darrenmcmullen. This has been a long time dream of mine … My goal has always been to split my time between LA and Australia & that's exactly what I'll be doing."

The Byron Bay born beauty has been living and working in LA interviewing the biggest stars in the world for Extra TV since 2010.

During her latest visit home in November last year, she admitted she was feeling homesick now more than ever.

"The past few years I've felt a much stronger pull to come home because my sister had a baby and I miss my family so much," she said.

"Every time I have a setback I want to pack my bags and leave but I've also got an incredible network over there and my job is really fun.

"For the most part it's great but it's hard when you come from somewhere so special."

McMullen, who most recently appeared on Channel 10 singing contest The Masked Singer, was the original host of The Voice when it debuted in 2012.

Kruger joined him as host after three years and McMullen left the following year after four years in the role, while Kruger stayed on to host solo.

It was announced by Seven Network CEO that Kruger would be hosting a new reality show titled Mega Mini Golf as well as becoming a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

