FUNK: The stars of Songs in the Key of Motown. CONTRIBUTED

THE most outstanding live show in Las Vegas, Songs in the Key of Motown, returns to our shores for the sixth time in six years.

This all-singing, all-dancing show tributes the greats of Motown.

Hear the harmonies of the Temptations and the Four Tops, experience the incredibly choreographed dance moves of Martha and the Vandellas, The Jackson 5 and The Supremes and feel the soul of Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.

Six international award-winning soul singers will transport you back to an era where music was life and life was music.

Songs in the Key of Motown is a musical concert experience that is playing to sold out shows and standing ovations around the world.

Leaving behind the life of a Princeton-educated corporate engineer, life-long Motown era enthusiast Cushney Roberts headed for Las Vegas to cut his teeth on casino lounge stages en-route to becoming a showroom entertainer.

While the decision to leave behind a high paying, stable career was a big gamble, Vegas came calling for Roberts.

"My folks were thinking 'hey what's he thinking', there were some ups and downs but it all came together eventually,” Roberts said.

"I always loved the music, but I never thought of it as a serious vocation. With a few turns of fate, I gave it a shot and it's turned out well.”

Fast forward to 2018, and Roberts' Four Tops inspired Spectrum vocal quartet are Vegas headliners, heading back Down Under for a national tour after wowing Australian audiences in 2015.

Joining forces with fellow vocal quartet, Radiance, a Disco and Motown-era tribute, Cushney said the tour would do music's golden-era justice.

"We try to honour Motown and do it authentic,” Cushney said.

"All eight singers sing lead, you never know who's going to be singing, that makes it very exciting and keeps the show moving.