Songs and culture from Easter Island in Bangalow

Javier Encalada
| 16th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
ISLAND VIBES: Byron Bay musician Sergio 'Yoyo' Tuki (top) and his band.
Local Real Estate

SERGIO 'Yoyo' Tuki is a Byron-based artist born in Easter Island, Chile.

The remote volcanic island is located in Polynesia, and its native name is Rapa Nui.

Rapa Nui is famous for its archaeological sites, including its close to 900 monumental statues called moai, created by inhabitants during the 13th to 16th centuries.

Yoyo Tuki sings his own songs with Rapa Nui culture, Latin and Anglo influences.

Yoyo Tuki plays guitar and ukulele, besides performing main vocals.

His band is formed by Australian, New Zealander, Chilean and Italian musicians.

The artists said the show will be the official introduction of the band to Byron Shire audiences.

"I sing in Rapa Nui, Spanish and English, and my music brings a lot of ancient history from my homeland," he said.

The artist said the first song he will be performing on the night explains an important piece of Rapa Nui's recent history.

"The first song that I am going to sing about the slave raids that happened in 1862 in Rapa Nui," he said.

"Almost 2000 people were kidnapped and enslaved to go work in the guano (fertiliser) mines in Peru.

"After a long legal battle, only 10 of them were found and two arrived back to the island, but they brought with them smallpox and leprosy.

"Only 100 people survived, and all Rapa Nui people are descendants from those survivors."

The date of the show is culturally important for Yoyo Tuki.

"I am launching a 'go-fund-me' campaign on June 21 to fundraise for my next album," he said.

"June 21 is the equinox and Polynesian New Year, I will play some of the new songs for the next album."

  • At the Bangalow Arts Yard, 99 Lismore Rd, Bangalow, this Saturday from 6pm. $20. For details visit yoyotuki.com.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bangalow byron bay easter island northern rivers entertainment whatson yoyo tuki

Local Partners

