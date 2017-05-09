SongMakers creating the musicians of the future

Kadina Soul Band had a ball playing at Bluesfest. The school students will take part in the SongMakers program this week.

KADINA High is hosting some of the music industries most successful musicians and producers this week thanks to the SongMakers program.

This year the school will be hosting producer Milan Ring and Potbelleez frontman Ilan Kidron, who has also written songs for Ricky Martin, Jessica Mauboy and Tina Arena, to mentor students to create and record new songs

The program run by APRA AMCOS, with support from the Australian government, is aimed to nurture the next generation of 'hit-makers'.

The workshop is offered to 50 schools a year and from each school 16 students have the chance to work with these two high profile mentors to create 'market ready' music.

"We congratulate Kadina High on securing a place on the program. It is a credit to the strength of the music program at the school that we have selected it for a visit this year,” APRA AMCOS Head of Member Services Group Dean Ormston said.

"The great thing about SongMakers program is that it brings the real world into the classroom.”

”Students get to collaborate with and learn from some of the biggest names in music. And because it's so hands-on, it really fast-tracks students' understanding of today's contemporary music world and the steps needed for success.”

This year marks the fourth year of the SongMakers program and organisers are hopeful for another successful year.