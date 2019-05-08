Sonar brought in for desperate search for missing fisherman

The search for missing fisherman Luke Howard has entered its third day as hope of finding him alive rapidly fades.

SONAR equipment has been deployed as the search for missing man Luke Howard enters its third day.

Hopes of finding the 35-year-old alive are rapidly fading, and questions are now being asked what went wrong off the beach on Monday afternoon.

This morning, a scaled-back rescue team returned to the beach to scour the shoreline in hope of finding any signs of Luke.

The search continues on the area around Mudjimba for the missing fisherman. Surf Lifesaving crews battle fatigue. john mccutcheon

Surf Lifesaving Queensland duty officer Dave McLean said so far, this morning's search had yielded nothing.

"We've scoured the shoreline and haven't found anything," he said.

"We will continue to scan Point Arkwright to the River mouth this morning.

"Water Police will be out using sonar equipment, scanning patches in the water."

The search continues on the area around Mudjimba for the missing fisherman. Surf Lifesaving crews battle fatigue. john mccutcheon

Several members of Luke's family have returned to the beach, arm in arm, hoping for a miracle.

Lifesaving co-ordinator Jacob Thomson admitted fatigue and frustration was setting in among the rescue team.

"We have a smaller crew on this morning, and are doing shorter shifts with more rotations," he said.

"We have new guys out this morning. We can't ask the same guys to search three days straight.

"It's very frustrating, we thought we would have found him."

A passing lifesaver told the Daily the volunteers were "gutted" to end their summer peak season with a likely tragedy.