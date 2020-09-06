Menu
Kevin Crumblin died at the scene.
Crime

Son remembers ‘loving father’ stabbed to death

by Chris Clarke and Elise Williams
6th Sep 2020 12:27 PM
A man allegedly stabbed to death in a north Brisbane street on Saturday night has been remembered as a loving father and business owner.

Kevin Crumblin, 50, died at the scene with stab wounds at Bray Park overnight. A trail of blood at the scene indicates his search to find help.

He is an avid fisherman and father to two young girls who operates a pool maintenance business, K & R Pool Fixit, The Courier-Mail understands.

A homicide investigation is underway. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
Kevin's son, who is also named Kevin, said his father epitomised a working-class Australian.

"My father was a very hard working man and never let anything beat him," Kevin said.

"He was a loving father to myself and my two beautiful sisters although he and I didn't see eye-to-eye all the time, we always found a level to be on.

"He was taken way too soon and he will be greatly missed by myself and my sisters."

A neighbour this morning described the gentleman as having a "larger than life" personality, who spent many hours playing with his two daughters.

Blood on the road. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
"He was always out the front playing with the girls," the neighbour said.

"He'd spend time out in the garden with them. I'd see him with the girls a lot."

Kevin Crumblin.
The woman said the father was also an avid fisherman.

"I'd see him cleaning his boat out the front after going for a fish," she said.

"He seemed very hard working.

"He was larger than life. He had a loud voice and I would often hear him out the front of the house having a chat on the phone, laughing and laughing.

"He just seemed a really normal, nice man, nothing out of the ordinary."

Police were called to Gloucester Crescent, Bray Park, about 11.35pm Saturday after reports of a "disturbance between a man and a woman" on Gloucester Crescent.

A 41-year-old woman is assisting police.

