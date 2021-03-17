Son fights to get home after mum suffers serious stroke

Nic Mathieson's mother, Wendy Mathieson was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for emergency surgery to safely drain blood from her brain on March 3 after she suffered a stroke. Picture: Supplied.

The fear of not seeing his mum before she dies is very real for Nic Mathieson whose desperate trip home from America is being made very difficult by pandemic restrictions.

Nambour Christian College teacher aid Wendy Mathieson was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on March 3 after she suffered a stroke while out riding.

Her son and his wife moved to America in 2016 to study and couldn't pay for the "astronomical" prices of flights and hotel quarantine to be by his mum's bedside.

"We weren't able to afford to come because tickets are four times the amount than what they usually are and you have to pay for the hotel quarantine which is almost $5000 for the 14 days and we just couldn't afford it and to miss a months' worth of work," he said.

"We found it frustrating that it wasn't as easy to come in to Australia, but frustrating in the fact that we wanted to be by mum's side but we knew it wasn't possible and just having to deal with it.

He said his biggest fear was his mum would die.

"But we are family of faith and we believe she is going to make a full recovery and we have been praying as a family, but it's human to have those fears."

The former Nambour Christian College student and his wife Katie also applied for quarantine exemptions that were denied.

He said they did not hold the government responsible and understood the importance of keeping Australia safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Mrs Mathieson has been unconscious for a week despite opening her eyes a few times.

"Mum is still under, the drain is still working in the head and she is able to breathe by herself, but they are keeping her on a ventilator," he said.

"At this point she is still not waking up on her own."

The couple are now in hotel quarantine in Sydney and hope to fly to Brisbane on March 27.

"It will be overwhelming to see my mum and our family," he said.

"We called dad and spoke with him while he was in the hospital with mum and that was tough seeing her in the hospital bed but actually being there will be relieving … but it will be overwhelming to see her."

Mr Mathieson was able to make the trip after his church created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of travelling to Brisbane.

The page has now surpassed the $14,000 target and raised $15,268.

Mr Mathieson said the extra money would be given to his mother and father to help pay for unexpected costs.

"It's been tough to say the least, but we have been overwhelmed with the amount of support we got.

"It's crazy how much of an influence my mum had on the people of the Sunshine Coast … she has touched a lot of people and she has some amazing friends."

To donate click here.