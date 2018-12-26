Son ‘shot mum in head with nail gun’ after Christmas Day fight

A woman was allegedly shot in the head with a nail gun. Picture: Bill Hearne

A MOTHER is in a critical condition after her son allegedly shot her in the head with a nail gun in Sydney's west on Christmas Day.

The young man attacked his 50-year-old mum after the pair got into a fight about 10.30pm on Tuesday night at a home on Messina Crescent in Bonnyrigg Heights, police say.

The 20-year-old allegedly struck his mum multiple times in the head with projectiles from a nail gun before fleeing the scene.

Paramedics treated the mum for cuts to her face before she was taken to Liverpool Hospital where she remains undergoing surgery in a critical condition.

Another man was treated at the scene for shock and about 3.45am on Boxing Day the woman's son was arrested nearby.

The NSW Police dog squad also attended the scene.

The man has been taken to Fairfield Police Station where he is assisting officers with their inquiries.