Something wild could be happening to this house

The veterinary building for the new Wildlife Hospital is proposed to be located on this existing Wollongbar dwelling.

A Wollongbar dwelling could soon become the heart of the Northern Rivers Wildlife Hospital.

The site has an approximate area of 2.123ha and it is located at 46 Lindendale Road, 450 metres to the southwest of the intersection of Lindendale Road with the Bruxner Highway.

Ballina Shire Council will discuss a proposal to amend the Ballina LEP 1987 to allow a veterinary hospital and an information and educational facility on Lindendale Road, Wollongbar.

The change is required because a wildlife hospital (veterinary hospital) is a use not specifically defined within Ballina LEP 1987 or the Environmental Planning and Assessment Model Provisions 1980.

The LEP amendment request seeks to permit the development as proposed by a development application together with the additional use of an information and education facility.

No specific details have been submitted in respect to the information and education facility use other than it is proposed to form Stage 2 of the development.

The existing dwelling on the site is proposed to be converted for use as a wildlife hospital and will contain a reception room, two triage rooms, an operating room, an x-ray room, two or three isolation rooms, plus existing toilet and laundry facilities.

The existing garage on the site is proposed to be converted to accommodate utility rooms.

Carparking for 20 vehicles is proposed together with a new driveway, path and landscape works.

The wildlife hospital is proposed to operate on a seven day per week basis between the hours of 8am to 4pm.

School excursions may also visit the wildlife hospital.

The estimated cost of the development is $350,000.

Plans for the proposed Northern Rivers Wildlife Hospital in Lindendale Road, Wollongbar.

The proposed veterinary hospital, and any information and educational facilities which are associated with the veterinary hospital function, are both considered to be broadly ancillary to the agricultural land uses within the zone.

The site is designated as bushfire prone land being located within a buffer zone

and a Bushfire Risk Assessment Report will be prepared, after consultation with the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Council will discuss the proposal on April 22 at their regular monthly meeting, which you can watch live here from 9am.