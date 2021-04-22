Something missing from proposed boatharbour playground

Tweed Shire Council’s vision for a new play area in Jack Evans Harbour is one step closer thanks to grant funding, but the proposed plans go against some resident’s requests.

The redeveloped Goorimahbah – Place of Stories Inclusive Park and Playspace is proposed to include slides, flying foxes, swings, climbing nets, a sandpit and more play equipment.

However what won’t be on public display was the proposed water play area for the park.

The Goorimahbah redevelopment was discussed at the April 15 Tweed Shire Council meeting where Mayor Chris Cherry suggested including a water feature in the playground was more indicative of what the residents wanted.

“It has ramifications because we have to put in the pipe work … now if we’re wanting to do it,” Cr Cherry said.

The water play feature would add $250,000 to the build cost of the park along with $17,500 ongoing running cost.

Proposed Goorimahbah – Place of Stories Inclusive Park and Playspace for Jack Evans Harbour.

It was a point of divide for councillor Katie Milne.

“It seems like a lot of money for a small water feature with a lot of ongoing costs,” Cr Milne said.

“It does have a good water feature – the actual boat harbour.”

She also raised concerns with the park being placed so close to the Queensland border and said she didn’t want the park to be seen as a feature of the Gold Coast.

Councillor Pryce Allsop also had concerns with the water feature.

“I don’t know if it’s (the water feature) going to be adequate,” Cr Allsop said.

He said there were discussions happening with the chamber regarding a larger water play area for Tweed into the future.

Proposed design including water feature.

The Parks and Active Communities manager said out of 800 public submissions about the park, the water play feature was brought up 96 times.

Cr Cherry said the water play feature would be have been good for grandparents who did not feel confident taking their grandchildren into the beach.

The councillors voted in favour of accepting the grant funding for the playground and putting on display the proposed playground without the water play feature.

Originally published as Something missing from proposed boatharbour playground