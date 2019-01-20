Something clicked for Lennox skipper

GOING LONG: Lennox Head captain Andrew Lindsay hits another six on his way to 147 not out against Pottsville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

LENNOX Head captain Andrew Linsday scored 147 not out in a batting master class against Pottsville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.

Lindsay never looked like getting out, hitting 19 fours and four sixes, before the Pirates declared at 3-330 in reply to Pottsville's 226 at Megan Crescent, Lennox Head.

"I've felt good (this season) but just haven't been able to score runs,” Lindsay said.

"Something just clicked out there. I thought it would only be a matter of time; I just needed a bit of luck.

"Anything past the outfield went for four and I was able to hit them off the middle.”

Lindsay and opening partner Angus Callan combined in a 179-run partnership before Callan was bowled for 88.

Teenager Ben Moyle kept the scoreboard ticking over with his first half century in the top grade.

Pottsville showed some resistance in the second innings, finishing 2-77 when the game was called off after 19 overs.

Opening batsman Jamie Bennett scored 45 not out.

"What had to have a crack at taking all the points but it wasn't to be,” Lindsay said.

"I guess we're going for an undefeated season now and everyone has to chase us.”

Meanwhile, the Casino Cavaliers had a seven-wicket win over Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

The Cavaliers resumed on 0-15 chasing just 187 withopener Matt Bradshaw setting the tone early by scoring 72.

Englishman Luke McCabe showed his value with 73 not out and the Cavs finished on 3-189 after 52 overs.

Elsewhere, Cudgen (88 and 2-142) claimed outright points after bowling out Tintenbar-East Ballina (104 and 124) at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

Tintenbar was rolled for 124 with Cudgen all-arounder Caleb Ziebell taking four wickets.

He top-scored with 57 after opening the batting in the second innings and Alec Williams made 43 not out as Cudgen hunted down the target.

And Ballina Bears bowled Murwillumbah out in a 133-run win at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

It was always going to be tough for Murwillumbah chasing 296 with Will Chapples top-scoring with 43.

Bears captain Luke Hall and off-spinner Ravi Singh took three wickets each.

Unstoppable Ziebell

NSW Country rep Caleb Ziebell scored 161 to lead Cudgen to a second straight LJ Hooker League T20 final at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, yesterday.

They beat Marist Brothers in the semi-final by 91 runs while Ballina Bears downed Tintenbar-East Ballina by 20 runs in the other semi-final.

Full report tomorrow

HOOKER LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

LENNOX HEAD v POTTSVILLE

(at Megan Crescent,

Lennox Head)

Pottsville won the toss

POTTSVILLE 1st innings 225

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Lindsay, not out147

A Callan, b Burns88

T Burvill, st Allan b Syed8

B Moyle, lbw Burns58

A Fisher, not out3

Sundries26

TOTAL3-330 declared

Fall: 179 203 319.

Bowling: T Burns 11-0-50-2, B Engler 5-0-50-0 B Wirth 11-1-60-0, S Syed 10-0-81-0, J Hoare 4-0-30-0, O Bone 4-0-29-0, J Bennett 3-0-12-0.

POTTSVILLE 2nd innings:

J Hoare, b Fisher9

J Bennett, not out45

T Burns, c Murphy b Fisher7

A Layock, not out10

Sundries6

TOTAL 2-77

Fall: 9 35.

Bowling: C Maladay 6-0-24-0, T Fisher 6-1-14-2, T Murphy 3-0-20-0, J Lyon 3-0-14-0, T Burvill 1-1-0-0.

Lennox Head won on the first innings.

CASINO CAVALIERS

v MARIST BROTHERS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino)

Casino Cavaliers won the toss

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings 186

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett, b Mitchell20

M Bradshaw, c Cleaver b Harris72

T Martin, c Simes b Mitchell11

L McCabe, not out73

C Mitchell, not out1

Sundries12

TOTAL3-189

Fall: 31 148 183.

Bowling: J Fennamore 14-4-26-0, B Mitchell 14-2-28-2, D Hamshaw 6-0-36-0, S Rose 4-1-100, K Warid 4-0-26-0, J Salkeld 5-0-22-0, H Harris 4-0-19-1, B Cleaver 1-0-5-0, Z Thomas 0.3-0-6-0.

Casino Cavaliers won on the first innings.

BALLINA BEARS v

MURWILLUMBAH

(at Fripp Oval, Ballina)

Murwillumbah won the toss

BALLINA BEARS 1st innings 9-295

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings:

D Brooks, lbw Hall29

Z Vickers, lbw Adams2

A Peenz, c Barnett b Jones39

S Morgan, lbw Singh1

W Chapples, c Cox b Ringh42

A Melville, c and b Hall17

V Quigley, c and b Singh0

J Agius, c Lee b Richter18

J Antonelli, lbw Hall9

Z Jones, not out0

S Ewing, c Cox b Richter0

Sundries5

TOTAL162

Fall: 9 70 73 91 130 134 140 161 162 162.

Bowling: S Adams 14-5-47-1, R Lee 8-2-16-0, B Carruthers 6-2-16-0, R Singh 12-5-28-3, T Cox 4-0-7-0, T Jones 5-1-14-1, L Hall 10-3-22-3, J Moore 1-0-7-0, B Richter 2-1-1-1.

Ballina Bears won on the first innings.

CUDGEN v

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Cudgen won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings 104

CUDGEN 1st innings 88

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

2nd innings:

M Warburton, lbw Connor Ziebell1

P Dalli, lbw Julius2

J Cox, c Caleb Ziebell

b Connor Ziebell59

N Hoey, b Connor Ziebell0

A Crawford, c Williams

b Caleb Ziebell21

C Daniels,

c King b Caleb Ziebell0

S Leahy, lbw Julius1

S Johnstone, c Stoddart

b Caleb Ziebell1

J Barnwell, b Caleb Ziebell0

H McClintock, st Gray b King30

D Freer, not out0

Sundries9

TOTAL124

Fall: 3 3 6 34 36 37 43 43 124 124.

Bowling: J Julius 13-1-40-2, Connor Ziebell 8.4-4-8-3, Caleb Ziebell10-2-20-4, D King 6-0-27-1, P Rosser 3-0-16-0, C McDowell 3-0-8-0.

CUDGEN 2nd innings:

Caleb Ziebell,

c McClintock b Crawford57

P Rosser, c Daniels b Leahy22

A Williams, not out43

C McDowell, not out7

Sundries13

TOTAL2-142

Fall: 45 120.

Bowling: S Leahy 6-0-33-1, A Crawford 5.5-0-38-1, J Barnwell 5-0-16-0, D Freer 4-0-30-0, C Daniels 4-1-15-0.

Cudgen won outright after Tintenbar-East Ballina took first innings points.