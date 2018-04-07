Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

This bike was stolen from a Casino woman.

WELL, it's happened to me.

I have had something precious stolen from our home by person or persons unknown.

My husband purchased my engagement ring, then my bicycle, then came the wedding ring.

That was just over 38 years ago.

The consequences of someone else's actions to my lifestyle is starting to sink into my brain.

No longer can I just jump onto my bike, and ride to the letterbox.

I can't just jump onto my bike and visit a friend, or ride to town.

I can't just jump onto my bike to go to pilates, or other activities here in the Gateway Lifestyle Village.

That ended on the night of Thursday, the 29th of March or early Good Friday.

This hurts. It hurts a lot.

Someone else's actions have caused this hurt.

Violated is how I feel, but it has also led me to realise the actual act of stealing, stealing itself, shows a complete lack of respect, consideration and greed.

A person's colour, height, finances, home or spoken language or any other label folk use today are not in question here. We all have our own identity.

What is in question is the actual act of stealing.

Choices are conscious decisions.

A conscious decision was made by person or persons to carry out a theft of my property.

It was their conscious decision to take from someone else, an item to which they themselves have no entitlement. There lays the lack of respect.

The lack of consideration is shown in not even trying to think of the impact the act of theft has on the person whose item has been stolen.

For my bicycle, the person or persons did not earn the right to enter our property and take my bicycle, they did not save their money for my property,

WHAT THEY DID DO, WAS TAKE IT.

Who or what gave that person or those people the RIGHT to do that?

Lyn Broadhurst, Casino.