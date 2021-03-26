Menu
Carley Metcalfe had been spotted numerous times in Mullumbimby before her death.
Carley Metcalfe had been spotted numerous times in Mullumbimby before her death.
Someone may know about Carley’s final weeks, inquest hears

Liana Boss
26th Mar 2021 4:11 PM
Carley Metcalfe had likely been staying with someone, or had support from someone, in the lead up to her 2017 death, an inquest has heard.

But that person or people, who would have information about her movements in her final weeks, have never come forward.

A coronial inquest has been considering the circumstances surrounding the 2017 disappearance and death of Ms Metcalfe.

She was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital in a disoriented state on the afternoon of November 1, 2017.

After leaving the following day, she was seen on several occasions before her remains were found on the bank of the Brunswick River near Mullumbimby on November 29.

In her closing submissions on Friday, counsel assisting the coroner Kirsten Edwards said while there was no clear evidence as to a specific cause of death, misadventure appeared most likely.

“There is no reliable evidence that Carley suffered a homicide,” Ms Edwards said.

She said this hadn’t been definitively excluded as a cause of death, but no cause could be clearly made out.

Legal representative for the family, David Evenden, said Ms Metcalfe was never known to be suicidal and the family accepted there was “no evidence” in relation to foul play.

Mr Evenden said the family “does place great confidence” in numerous reported sightings of Ms Metcalfe in Mullumbimby on the week of November 22, while she was effectively missing.

“That does then beg the question, what Carley was doing in the first part of November, where she was and who she was with,” Mr Evenden said.

“The family will continue to want to have those questions answered.”

Ms Edwards also spoke to this issue.

“If Carley was alive during that time … someone was looking out for her, someone was giving her food.

“Someone was helping her.

“The family still wants to know who that person or persons were and they want to know that happened in that time.”

Closing submissions are continuing before Byron Bay Coroners Court this afternoon.

Byron Shire News

